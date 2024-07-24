Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views

Budget 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views

Bengal has been completely deprived in this Union Budget, WB CM said

N Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on X

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the PM and FM for recognising the needs of our state and focusing on the capital (Amaravati), Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the Budget. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence boosting budget. AP back on track.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


--

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, speaking to reporters in Patna

“I have consistently asked for it (special category status for Bihar). I told them (the Centre) to either give Bihar special (category) status or a special package. They said SCS has been discontinued. So, instead financial assistance should be given for helping Bihar develop. They have now started it.”

--

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Consumer goods firms may see an upswing after year of lull

Mkts fall, rise on Budget buzz: EY India takes a look at how stocks fared

Budget 2024: Will make up for revenue forgone, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

How FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2024-25 affects the key sectors

End of angel tax to new I-T slabs: Budget 2024 is political but prudent


West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, speaking to reporters in Kolkata

“Bengal has been completely deprived in this Union Budget. This doesn't look into the interest of the poor. The Budget is politically biased. This is directionless and has no vision. It is only to serve a political mission.”

--

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in a video posted on his X handle

“The Budget reflects the commitment to bring glory to India and also to control inflation. I welcome the Centre’s ‘nine point’ programme. This is a Budget for farmers, women, the poor and the youth. The Rs 2 trillion package for job creation and skilling youths is historic.”

--

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"As Nirmala Sitharaman is the Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, we had expected her to do justice to the state, but she has disappointed, and done injustice to the people of Karnataka."

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Union Budget 2024-25: A Budget for long term capital and gains

Budget Watch: Textile sector seeks a stitch in time as govt mulls tax cuts

Budget 2024: Hospitality sector seeks infra status, single window clearance

The Balancing Act: Budget expectations of India's automobile sector

Budget 2024: Rail budget may see more focus on passenger capacity, safety

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduNitish KumarMamata BanerjeeBudget Watch

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story