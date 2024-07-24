Budget 2024: From Chandrababu Naidu to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on X

“On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the PM and FM for recognising the needs of our state and focusing on the capital (Amaravati), Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the Budget. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence boosting budget. AP back on track.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

--

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, speaking to reporters in Patna

“I have consistently asked for it (special category status for Bihar). I told them (the Centre) to either give Bihar special (category) status or a special package. They said SCS has been discontinued. So, instead financial assistance should be given for helping Bihar develop. They have now started it.”

--

More From This Section

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, speaking to reporters in Kolkata

“Bengal has been completely deprived in this Union Budget. This doesn't look into the interest of the poor. The Budget is politically biased. This is directionless and has no vision. It is only to serve a political mission.”

--

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav in a video posted on his X handle





--



Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah “The Budget reflects the commitment to bring glory to India and also to control inflation. I welcome the Centre’s ‘nine point’ programme. This is a Budget for farmers, women, the poor and the youth. The Rs 2 trillion package for job creation and skilling youths is historic.”--



"As Nirmala Sitharaman is the Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, we had expected her to do justice to the state, but she has disappointed, and done injustice to the people of Karnataka."