Budget 2024: Highlights of education budget under Modi govt since 2014

Education Budget 2014: Addressing teacher shortage & skill programmes
In the 2014 Union Budget, Rs 68,728 crore was allocated for education. The Budget focused on addressing teacher shortage through training programmes and introduced skills programmes for the first time. Rs 100 crore was also infused for virtual classrooms under “Communication Linked Interface for Cultivating Knowledge” or CLICK.
- Rs 30 crore for School Assessment Programme
- Rs 500 crore for Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya New Teachers Training Programme to address 1.2 million teacher shortage at the time.
- Rs 100 crore for virtual classrooms (CLICK)
- Skill India programme consolidation
- Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan allocation increase from Rs 400 crore to Rs 2,200 crore
Education Budget 2015: Education loans, focus on higher education
- Rs 26,855 crore for Department of Higher Education
- Rs 42,219 crore for Department of School Education and Literacy
- Establishment of five new AIIMS, two IIMs, and two IITs to bolster higher education
- Upgrade of over 80,000 secondary schools
- Launch of 'Nai Manzil', an integrated education and livelihood scheme for secondary education
- Introduction of education loan schemes, such as Pradhan Mantri Vidya Lakshmi Karyakram and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kaushal Yojana
Education Budget 2016: International education hub
- Rs 43,554 crore for school education
- Rs 28,840 crore for higher education
- Commitment to make 10 private and 10 public institutions world-class
- Rs 1,700 crore for multi-skill development centres
- Rs 500 crore to promote SC/ST entrepreneurship
- Establishment of Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) with initial funding of Rs 1,000 crore
- Digital Literacy Mission and opening of 62 new Navodaya Vidyalayas
Education Budget 2017: National Testing Agency established, focus on quality
- Colleges granted autonomous status based on accreditation
- National Testing Agency established for entrance exams
- Skill development initiatives - Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) and Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion programme (SANKALP), introduced to provide market-relevant training for youth
- 100 India International skills centres and 350 online courses on SWAYAM announced
- Structural transformation of the regulatory framework for medical education
- HEFA allocated Rs 250 crore
Education Budget 2018: ‘Study in India’ programme introduced
- School education receives Rs 50,000 crore (up 6.4 per cent over revised estimates)
- Higher education allocated Rs 35,010 crore (up 0.4 per cent over revised estimates)
- Digital transformation in education with the shift from regular blackboards to digital boards.
- 12 per cent contribution to employee provident fund for new employees
- Abolition of education cess and secondary and higher education cess on imported goods
- IIT Budget decreased to Rs 6,326 crore from Rs 8,244.8 crore
- Diksha programme for teacher training introduced
- 'Study in India' programme was launched to attract foreign students
- HEFA allocation increases to Rs 2,750 crore
Education Budget 2019: Promotion of sports education
- School education allotted Rs 56,537 crore (12.8 per cent increase from revised estimates)
- Higher education allocated 38,317 (14.3 per cent increase from revised estimates)
- 'Kayakave Kailasa' initiative launched for skill training through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana
- National Sports Education Board established to promote sports education in India
- 'Gandhi-pedia' introduced: An AI-enabled repository of the life, philosophy and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi.
- Development of the National Artificial Intelligence portal and Centre on Artificial Intelligence
Education Budget 2020: NEP 2020 recommends 6 per cent of GDP for education
- Rs 99,300 crore allocation for education and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development
- Proposal for FDI and ECB in education
- Announcement of degree-level online education programme or deprived sections
- Establishment of National Police University and National Forensic University
- Common Eligibility Test for non-gazetted government jobs
Education Budget 2021: Aligning with NEP 2020
In the 2021 Union Budget, the education ministry was allocated Rs 93,224, a 2.1 per cent increase over the actual expenditure of the prior year. It made up 2.67 per cent of the government’s estimated expenditure for the financial year.
The 2021 budget aligned with the National Education Policy's reforms, which also reaffirms the allotment of six per cent of the GDP to education. This included increasing the outreach of both secondary and higher education through the establishment of new schools and a central university in Leh. Skill development initiatives involved amending the Apprenticeship Act and partnering with the UAE and Japan.
- School education was allocated Rs 54,874 crore (up 2.2 per cent to actual expenditure in FY21)
- Higher education was allotted Rs 38,351 crore (up 1.9 per cent to actual expenditure in FY21)
- Over 15,000 schools planned under NEP
- Establishment of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) , an umbrella commission overlooking four bodies - standard setting, accreditation, regulation, and funding.
- Focus on SC/ST welfare with Ekalavya Model Residential Schools and scholarships
- Amendments in the Apprenticeship Act and international collaborations for skill development
- Set up of a central university in Leh
- 100 new Sainik Schools to set up in partnership with non-government organisations, private schools, and states
Education Budget 2022: Education budget crosses Rs 1 trillion
- Substantial increase in education budget to Rs 1,04,278 crore
- School Education received Rs 63,449.37 crore (up 22.1 per cent to FY22 revised expectations)
- Higher Education was allocated Rs 40,828 crore (up 13.3 per cent to FY22 revised expectations)
- Emphasis on 'exemplar schools,' teachers' training, and specific institutions
- Varied allocations for scholarship schemes
- Continuing focus on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
- Midday meal renamed PM Poshan in September 2021
Education Budget 2023
- Rs 1,12,899 crore allocation for education, a rise of 13 per cent
- School Education received Rs 68,805 crore (up 16.5 per cent to FY23 revised expectations)
- Higher Education was allocated Rs 44,095 crore (up eight per cent to FY23 revised expectations)
- Focus on recruitment for Ekalavya Schools, research programs, and new research centres
- Revision of apprenticeship scheme and addition of 157 new nursing colleges
- Emphasis on Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan and increased allocations for various schemes