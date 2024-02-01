Budget LIVE: FM set to present Modi govt's last Budget before LS polls
Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: The government will deliver the Interim Budget 2024 on Thursday. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Budget speech. Catch the updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Interim Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce her sixth Budget today, which will be an Interim Budget as India is scheduled to hold its Lok Sabha elections later this year. The finance minister's speech will be telecast live on Doordarshan (DD) News as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). FM Sitharaman will deliver the Interim Budget which will be a "vote-on-account". The minister will also table the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which is under President's Rule. The central government has stated it has no legislative agenda for the session. The Budget session is set to have eight sittings in total.
The Budget Session in Parliament started on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address in the new Parliament building. The President applauded the many accomplishments of the Indian government over the last year, including the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, Chandrayaan-3, and the G20 Summit.
The President also stated that the success over the last year needed to be credited to practices exercised over the last 10 years.
READ: Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech
On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Budget will centre around "Nari Shakti". He added that the Budget will have "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent. Last week, at the 125th anniversary of Delhi's Hindu College, the finance minister stated that the central government would orient its policies towards improving four groups namely women, the youth, farmers, and the poor.
8:38 AM
Budget 2024: What is this fiscal exercise all about? Everything answered
The Budget provides a roadmap that shapes the country's economy. It is akin to a blueprint which provides the design of different welfare schemes, the government's expenditure, revenue and other policies. Read here for a more detailed take.
8:22 AM
WATCH: Wishlist of agriculture, education and other key sectors from Budget 2024
Experts from the healthcare industry have expressed their interests in increased allocations for research and development, GST framework reform, and further private investment in medical education. The education sector is expecting incentives for promoting high-quality digital education. Read here for more details on the expectations of various industries from the Budget.
8:13 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE: Will interim Budget further boost welfare expenditure?
As the Centre prepares to present the interim Budget on February 1, multiple reports indicate that welfare expenditure could see a hike. While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in December ruled out any "spectacular announcements" in the interim Budget before the Lok Sabha elections, foreign brokerage Jefferies has said the government will boost welfare spending on February 1. Click here to read more details.
7:47 AM
Budget 2024: Experts not expecting 'big bang announcements' from FM Sitharaman
Experts expect the finance minister to highlight the Modi government's 10-year economic performance, but Sitharaman hold back on expensive schemes to control the fiscal deficit. "The upcoming interim budget would lack any big bang announcements but is likely to be watched for the pace of fiscal consolidation and policy priorities ahead," said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global told Reuters.
7:35 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE news: What to expect from Interim Budget?
PM Narendra Modi said that the Budget will be around "Nari Shakti" at the beginning of the Budget session 2024, on January 31,
"And today the budget session is starting under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu and tomorrow the interim budget by Nirmala Sitharaman ji is in a way a festival of Nari Shakti," PM Modi told reporters. He also added that the Budget will have "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent.
7:30 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE news: Suspended LS, RS MPs set to return to House today
One hundred forty-six opposition members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the winter session for "violating rules". All of these will return to the House today. These included 100 from the Lok Sabha and the rest from Rajya Sabha.
7:22 AM
Budget LIVE 2024: Highlights of President Droupadi Murmu's speech at new Parliament building
President Murmu's address ahead of the Budget session, marked her inaugural speech in the new Parliament building. Click here to read more on the President's speech.
7:13 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE : Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech
FM Sitharaman will begin her Budget speech at 11 am on February 1. she is set to equal the record set by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai for presenting the highest number of budgets. The Budget speech will be shown live on Doordarshan (DD) News as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). It will also be streamed on Business Standard's website.
7:08 AM
Budget LIVE updates 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present sixth Budget in a row
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Interim Budget, her sixth Budget in a row, today. It will be a "vote-on-account". FM Sitharaman will also table the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), which is under President's Rule.
Topics : Fiscal Deficit Narendra Modi Finance Bill Nirmala Sitharaman Interim Budget Budget session Finance minister Lok Sabha Raya Sabha Elections
