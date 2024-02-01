Budget LIVE: FM set to present Modi govt's last Budget before LS polls

On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Budget will centre around "Nari Shakti". He added that the Budget will have "disha nirdeshak baatein", a blueprint of intent. Last week, at the 125th anniversary of Delhi's Hindu College, the finance minister stated that the central government would orient its policies towards improving four groups namely women, the youth, farmers, and the poor.

The President also stated that the success over the last year needed to be credited to practices exercised over the last 10 years.