Budget 2024 LIVE: Govt to convene pre-Budget all-party meeting today

Budget 2024: The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will hold meeting with the floor Leaders of Political Parties in both the houses of the Parliament on January 30, ahead of the The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will hold meeting with the floor Leaders of Political Parties in both the houses of the Parliament on January 30, ahead of the 2024 Interim Budget session . The All Party meeting is scheduled at 11:30 am at Parliament Library Building in New Delhi. This is a customary practice ahead of every session as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation. Budget Session of Parliament to begin from 31st January. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on 1st February. The session is scheduled to conclude on February 9, 2024. The finance minister has warned not to expect any "major announcements" during the Budget session, leading people to believe that the Interim Budget in February will focus on extending existing policies and welfare programmes. Experts also believe that the Budget session will focus on women, poor, youth, and farmers, as Sitharaman has stated that those are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priorities. This week is packed with important global events as FM Sitharaman prepares to present the interim budget on Thursday. The US Federal policy decision and quarterly earnings will be announced this week, along with two big events that will have all the attention of investors in the stock markets. On the macroeconomic front, the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for the manufacturing sector is scheduled to be announced on Thursday.