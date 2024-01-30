Sensex (    %)
                        
India's capex budget: Experts call for multiyear, data-driven plans

A beginning has already been made with detailed planning for the Indian Railways

India Inc capital expenditure growth enters slow lane in first half of FY24
Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 12:57 PM IST
Should the capital expenditure (capex) budget of the central government be more detailed and have multiyear targets? At more than 22 per cent, it is the largest government expenditure, except interest

Ahead of the interim budget on Thursday we asked experts two interrelated questions:

Should there be a change in the treatment of data, almost like the detailed coordinates used in the discontinued railway budget?

Should the targets for capital budget be multiyear instead of single?

Experts tracking the Indian budget are often not satisfied with the results they get from data and the missing link is that

Topics : Interim Budget Capex spending in India Capex spending Budget Union Budget

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

