Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

President Droupadi Murmu made her first address in the new Parliament building ahead of the 2024 Interim Budget session , that will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The President took the opportunity to commend the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for accomplishing many works that were in the "national interest", including the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, as well as the abrogation of Article 370.

She said, "In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. People waited for decades for the construction of Ram mandir, and now it has become a reality... People wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, which is also history now."

Also Read: FM to address RBI board on Feb 12, highlight key points of interim Budget President Murmu also recalled the strict laws against triple talaq, adding that the government believed women empowerment, youth, farmer welfare and uplifting the poor were central to India's development.

"My Government believes that the foundation of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor," she told Parliament.

Speaking on global events, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the defence production of the nation for crossing the Rs 1 trillion mark.

She also said, "In the past years, the world has witnessed two major wars and a pandemic. Despite these global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase."

The President concluded that the "Make In India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives were India's strengths and would lead to further economic growth, as well as, economic & social development.

Interim Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver the Budget speech for the Interim Budget session on Thursday, February 1. As an election year, there will be a full Budget presentation after the general elections conclude. The economic survey will also be released ahead of the full Budget later this year.

FM Sitharaman has stated that there will be "no major announcements", leading most to believe the Budget speech may include a continuation of previously announced policies and schemes by the Modi government.