Budget LIVE: 'Nari Shakti' will be displayed in Interim Budget, says PM

The Budget session of Parliament, the last of the Modi government's current tenure, will start with the President’s address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the vote on accounts on Thursday. The Budget session is set to have eight sittings and will end on February 9. The Central government on Tuesday appointed four members of the new Finance Commission that will provide advice on how federal taxes will be shared with states. The three full-time members of the 16th Finance Commission include former Expenditure Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha; former Department of Expenditure official Annie George Mathew; and Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of policy consultancy firm, Artha Global, according to a government circular.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated the central government did not have any legislative agenda for the Budget session. He said that the focus would be on the President’s address, debate on the motion of thanks, presentation of the interim Budget, and the Budget for J&K.
“They (the Opposition) have given suggestions, but since this is the last session of the present LS, we have told them we will give them an opportunity in the next session,” Joshi said.
A day ahead of the interim Budget, stock indices were seen trading on a volatile note amid weak signals from Asian peers. Investors are also looking for the US Federal Reserve policy outcome later tonight. The S&P BSE Sensex bled in the opening session and jumped back into the positive zone and touched a high of 71,229.
9:52 AM
Budget 2024: What are the expectations of the telecom and GCC companies from the Union Budget?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that it will just be a "vote-on-account", and companies should not expect major announcements. However, experts have come forward to put forth their expectations from FM Sitharaman.Click here for more details.
9:47 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE update: FM Sitharaman to address RBI board on Feb 12, discuss major points of interim Budget
In the post-budget meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the board members and talk about announcements made in the interim Budget 2024-25. The meeting is being held shortly after the Budget session, as well as the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha.
9:31 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE update: Ten things you must know about Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set present the Interim Budget, her sixth Budget in a row, on February 1. Read here for more details.
9:23 AM
Budget 2024 LIVE update: Parliament's Budget session to begin today
The Budget session of Parliament is scheduled to begin today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presening the vote on accounts on Thursday. The session is set to include eight sittings and will conclude on February 9.