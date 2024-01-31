Budget LIVE: 'Nari Shakti' will be displayed in Interim Budget, says PM

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated the central government did not have any legislative agenda for the Budget session. He said that the focus would be on the President’s address, debate on the motion of thanks, presentation of the interim Budget , and the Budget for J&K. “They (the Opposition) have given suggestions, but since this is the last session of the present LS, we have told them we will give them an opportunity in the next session,” Joshi said. The Budget session of Parliament , the last of the Modi government's current tenure, will start with the President’s address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the vote on accounts on Thursday. The Budget session is set to have eight sittings and will end on February 9. The Central government on Tuesday appointed four members of the new Finance Commission that will provide advice on how federal taxes will be shared with states. The three full-time members of the 16th Finance Commission include former Expenditure Secretary Ajay Narayan Jha; former Department of Expenditure official Annie George Mathew; and Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director of policy consultancy firm, Artha Global, according to a government circular.