Budget 2024: Slow improvement in capacity utilisation, FDI falling

CHALLENGES
Listed companies have announced new projects, but might be holding off on committing fully to new investments till higher capacity utilisation numbers are seen. Cash continues to build on company balance sheets
Foreign direct investment has slowed down, with many foreign parents choosing to use buoyant stock markets to reduce state in their Indian arms
TAKEAWAYS
Rules for foreign direct investment and overseas investments to be simplified
Continued focus on infrastructure spending across roads, ports and other segments