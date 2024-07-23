Budget 2024: Stocks dip as govt prooposes hike in taxes on capital gains

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Tuesday as the union government proposed to raise taxes on capital gains from equity investments and derivative trading. As of 2:30 pm, the Sensex was trading at 80,310, a decline of 192 points or 0.2 per cent. The Nifty, on the other hand, was trading at 24,360, a decline of 149 points or 0.6 per cent.

On Tuesday, the union government proposed to levy a tax of 12.5 per cent on long-term gains on all financial and non-financial assets, though the exemption limit was raised to Rs 1.25 lakh from Rs 1 lakh earlier. Listed shares held for more than a year are considered long-term. Meanwhile, taxes on short-term gains were raised from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on the sale of options in securities was raised from 0.0625 per cent to 0.1 per cent of the option premium, and on the sale of futures in securities from 0.0125 per cent to 0.02 per cent.

The move comes a day after the Economic Survey expressed concerns over the boom in derivatives trading. Noting a rise in interest among retail investors in derivatives trading, the Survey pointed out that the potential for outsized returns might be a major attraction.

"The increase in the tax rate on long-term capital gains and short-term capital gains on equity, along with the increase in STT on futures and options, are aimed at moderating currently heightened activity levels and fostering a more sustainable pace of growth in the stock market. We anticipate a small adjustment period as the market adapts to these new tax measures, but this will ultimately contribute to a sustainable investment landscape with balanced and orderly growth of the capital market," said Shripal Shah, MD and CEO of Kotak Securities.

The tax on the buy-back of shares by companies was changed and will now be charged in the hands of the recipient investors as a dividend instead of additional tax in the hands of the company.

ITC gained 3.8 per cent as there were no changes in the taxes related to tobacco products.

Real estate stocks fell as the indexation benefits were removed from calculating long-term capital gains. The Nifty Realty index fell 2.8 per cent. The broader Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Small-cap 100 fell 0.8 and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

"Though we do not rule out some knee-jerk reaction in equity markets, the long-term trajectory and the intention of the government look pro-economy and add wings to move the economy towards the $5 trillion mark in the near term," said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at StoxBox.