Budget 2024: What to expect from Sitharaman's interim budget presentation

This year's Budget is an interim budget as it will only focus on the government expenditure until a new government takes charge

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Kanishka Gupta New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:28 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her sixth Budget, an interim one, on Thursday during the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament.

While Sitharaman herself made it clear that the interim Budget would not feature any "spectacular" announcements, everyone is still anticipating some amount of good news.

Notably, in the last interim Budget, presented ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, announcements were made on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, and a doubling of the maximum gratuity payable to an employee from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

For the common man, this year's interim Budget might bear good news on income tax exemption limit, announcements regarding the taxation on the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, a boost to the FAME scheme, which incentivises Electric Vehicles (EV) manufacturers, increased allocation to PM Kisan among others.

For detailed understanding of the budget expectations, watch this video, curated to make Budget 2024 easy for our viewers.


 

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

