Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman's tax rebate decision sparks meme-fest online

The finance minister's announcement quickly went viral on social media, with middle-class and salaried employees welcoming the decision. Hashtags such as "no tax" and "income tax" soon began trending on X.

While many expressed happiness and relief over the announcement, some were left confused, wondering how the new tax slabs and rebate would benefit them.

Scenes from movies like Krrish and Welcome, as well as popular television series, were widely shared to capture taxpayers' sentiments.

Here are some of the most popular memes:

Bihar-centric Budget?

The Budget also provided a significant boost for Bihar, including plans to establish a Makhana Board and development of greenfield airports as part of civil aviation expansion. Additionally, the finance minister announced the launch of a canal project in the Mithilanchal region and capacity expansion at IIT Patna.

However, this led to many social media users claiming that Bihar got the larger share in the Budget due to Assembly elections scheduled later this year.