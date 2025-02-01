Budget 2025: New tax regime to ease skewed tax burden on middle class

Challenges

- While the number of income-tax returns filed has increased, a number of filers reported limited income. More than 80 per cent of individuals reported income of less than Rs 10 lakh a year

- Share of middle class in income tax increased till 2023-24

Takeaways

- No income tax is payable under the new regime for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 1 lakh per month), excluding capital gains