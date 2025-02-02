Charting a new growth path: Engine of growth yet to ensure full safety

Challenges

- Trains are engines of growth, but India has not been able to eliminate rail accidents or significantly reduce them, even as the railways spends around one-fifth of its expenditure on safety

- Derailments are the top cause for accidents, with collisions and fire being distant second and third. In 2022-23, there was a spurt in the first two accident types

Takeaways

- Even as railways operating ratio is projected to improve only slightly, the Budget continued to give priority to safety-related works for FY26