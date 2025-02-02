Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Charting a new growth path: Engine of growth yet to ensure full safety

Derailments are the top cause for accidents, with collisions and fire being distant second and third. In 2022-23, there was a spurt in the first two accident types

Charting a new growth path: Engine of growth yet to ensure full safety
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 12:25 AM IST
Challenges 
- Trains are engines of growth, but India has not been able to eliminate rail accidents or significantly reduce them, even as the railways spends around one-fifth of its expenditure on safety
  - Derailments are the top cause for accidents, with collisions and fire being distant second and third. In 2022-23, there was a spurt in the first two accident types  
  Takeaways

  - Even as railways operating ratio is projected to improve only slightly, the Budget continued to give priority to safety-related works for FY26
  - Share of capital expenditure may remain elevated above 40 per cent of safety expenditure during FY25 and FY26 
 
Topics :Railways Railway BudgetUnion BudgetBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

