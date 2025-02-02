Budget 2025: Startups cheer five-year extension for tax incentives

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to extend the deadline for the period of incorporation of startups by five years until April 1, 2030, has brought cheer to the ecosystem.

The extension allows startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to avail tax benefits under Section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"We continue to support the Indian startup ecosystem. I propose to extend the period of incorporation by five years to allow the benefit available to startups that are incorporated before April 1, 2030," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 on Saturday.

Referring to the announcement as a big win for startups, Sanjiv Singh, joint secretary of DPIIT, said it was exciting news for the startup ecosystem.

For startups to avail of this benefit, they need to have revenue of Rs 100 crore and be recognised by DPIIT.

As per Section 80-IAC, startups can avail of 100 per cent tax exemptions on profits for three consecutive years out of 10 years from the year of incorporation, Rahul Charkha, partner at Economic Laws Practice, explained.

Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers, said more startups could qualify for this crucial tax benefit, which would enhance their cash flow and profitability during their formative years. "With extended tax benefits, startups become more attractive investment avenues for venture capital and angel investors, as higher profitability can now be expected in the early stages," he said.

Ashley Menezes, partner and COO at ChrysCapital, said, "This additional runway will provide young ventures with a stable policy framework to scale, create jobs, and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic growth."

Startups across domains have welcomed the move, mentioning that the step will provide financial relief and foster entrepreneurship.

Aditya Kapoor, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Astroyogi, an online astrology platform, said he was optimistic about the Budget’s impact on the startup ecosystem. "Budget 2025’s focus on streamlining processes and fostering ease of doing business is commendable. The extended incorporation period will create a more conducive environment for innovation and growth," he said.

Additionally, this extension comes with the announcement of the government creating a Fund of Funds by allocating Rs 10,000 crore.

"The Budget reaffirms India's commitment to economic growth, infrastructure, and inclusivity while fostering an ecosystem where startups and businesses can thrive. The extension of tax benefits provides much-needed financial relief and stability for early-stage ventures," said Gajendra Jangid, co-founder of CARS24, a used car marketplace.

Calling the exemptions a vital move, Pankit Desai, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sequretek, a cybersecurity firm, said, "The extension will allow more startups to enjoy benefits like extended tax concessions and is a vital move as startups often require longer timelines to become profitable."