Strategic petroleum reserves get Rs 5,597 crore allocation boost in Budget

The Budget has allocated Rs 5,597 crore to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry for Phase-II of the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) project, aimed at turning two vast underground caverns into petroleum storage facilities.

The funds will go towards constructing two commercial-cum-strategic reserves at Chandikhol, Odisha, with a capacity of 4 million metric tonnes (MMT), and expanding the Padur facility in Karnataka by 2.5 MMT.

A special purpose vehicle, ISPRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oil Industry Development Board (OIDB) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. It manages 5.33 MMT of strategic crude oil storages at three locations—Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, alongside Mangalore and Padur (near Udupi) in Karnataka. The Visakhapatnam facility, with a 1.33 MMT capacity, was commissioned in June 2015, while Mangalore (1.5 MMT) and Padur (2.5 MMT) were commissioned in October 2016 and December 2018, respectively.

Beyond the main funding, ISPRL has also been allocated Rs 235 crore for purchasing land in FY26, up from just Rs 50 crore in FY25, and Rs 100 crore for constructing caverns. The funds for the body have raised the overall allocations for the Petroleum Ministry, which received Rs 19,326.9 crore for FY26, up 21.3 per cent from the budget estimate of Rs 15,930.2 crore in FY25.

“By promoting energy storage, grid modernisation, and expanding strategic oil reserves, the government is laying the groundwork for a resilient, diversified energy mix,” Kapil Garg, managing director of oil and gas service provider Asian Energy Services Ltd, said.

According to submissions made by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry to Parliament, the three facilities combined provide about 9.5 days of national crude oil requirement. In addition, oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the country have storage facilities for crude oil and petroleum products for 64.5 days.

The Budget has provided Rs 592 crore for Mission Anveshan, the government's plan to appraise India's vast sedimentary basins for recoverable oil and gas resources. Acquiring 2D and 3D seismic data, conducting geochemical surveys, and drilling parametric wells, the mission had a slow start in FY25, managing to spend only Rs 50 crore of its budgeted Rs 332 crore.

However, the latest Budget did not reinstate the mega fund for energy transition in crude oil earlier promised to oil marketing companies, which was subsequently scrapped. Budget 2023 (for FY24) had earmarked a capital outlay of Rs 30,000 crore for priority capital investments in energy transition, energy security, and achieving net zero emissions by 2070. However, it was never disbursed, and the interim Budget presented in February 2024 halved the fund to Rs 15,000 crore.

In the July Budget, it was done away with. The equity infusion was also deferred to the next financial year, FY25 (2024-25). The oil and gas sector, along with defence and railways, may stay muted on cutting down expenditure due to the lack of any major positive announcement, Deepak Ramaraju, senior fund manager at Shriram AMC, said.

Lease agreements ongoing

The government has also allowed ISPRL to lease or rent up to 30 per cent of overall oil storage capacity in caverns to Indian or foreign companies, with the condition that in case of any exigency, the government will have the first right over the entire crude oil stored in the caverns. It has also allowed the sale or purchase of crude oil up to 20 per cent by quantity of the overall oil storage capacity of caverns to Indian companies.

Last year, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed a memorandum of understanding with ISPRL to explore additional opportunities for crude storage in India and renew their storage and management agreement. ISPRL officials had earlier said it is preparing to lease out one of the 0.75 million tonnes-capacity storage caverns it operates in Mangalore. ADNOC has been storing crude in one of the caverns since 2018 and signed an agreement to use ISPRL's Padur facility as well.

The crude oil storages are constructed in underground rock caverns and are located on the eastern and western coasts. Crude oil from these caverns can be supplied to oil refineries either through pipelines or through a combination of pipelines and coastal movement. Underground rock caverns are considered the safest means of storing hydrocarbons.

In a report released in December 2023, the parliamentary standing committee on petroleum recommended setting up more SPRs at a quicker pace. It asked the government to consider equipping refineries with smaller strategic storage capacities, such as for two to three days at five to six locations, which could add 15 to 20 days of additional capacity within a defined timeframe.