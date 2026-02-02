Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026-27: A blueprint for institutional maturity in India's growth

Budget 2026-27: A blueprint for institutional maturity in India's growth

For the private sector, the real story lies in the de-risking of the Indian investment landscape

Ashok Wadhwa, group chief executive officer, Ambit Group
premium
Ashok Wadhwa, group chief executive officer, Ambit Group
Ashok Wadhwa
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 11:48 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Budget 2026-27 stands out less for headline stimulus and more for the structural levers it activates for the next investment cycle. By targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3 per cent while scaling public investment to a record ₹12.2 trillion, the government has demonstrated rare discipline — balancing fiscal credibility with an aggressive infrastructure mandate. This equilibrium is vital; consistent public capex into roads, railways, and defense serves to attract private capital, delivering a more potent productivity multiplier than traditional consumption-led spending. 
For the private sector, the real story lies in the de-risking of the Indian investment landscape. The introduction of the Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund and CPSE-linked REITs are sophisticated shifts that improve the risk-reward profile for institutional capital. Combined with doubling the PROI investment limit to 10 per cent, these measures signal a clear intent to deepen our capital markets and invite long-duration global and diaspora pools into productive assets. 
Equally significant is the focus on City Economic Regions under the Kartavya framework. By nurturing Tier II and III cities into integrated industrial hubs, the government is broadening India’s growth footprint. Furthermore, the 17.5 per cent surge in defense capex, paired with a 75 per cent domestic procurement mandate, creates a powerful, non-inflationary catalyst for the manufacturing ecosystem.  
Taken together, these shifts mark a transition toward a more durable, private-sector-led growth phase. It is a mature budget that prioritises disciplined capital allocation, creating a sophisticated and investible environment for the long-term investors.
 
The writer is group chief executive officer, Ambit Group
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026-27: 61% of labour ministry's record FY26 outlay unspent

Premium

Budget 2026: State-run upstream players may lower spending for FY27

Social focus for Viksit Bharat: Budget 2026 pushes equitable prosperity

Premium

Balance sheets show good capex rise in some companies: DEA secretary

Budget 2026: Coal freight, AC 3-tier may throw Rlys' FY26 revenue off track

Topics :Budget 2026Union BudgetInvestmentGDP growth

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 11:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story