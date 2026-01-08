Budget 2026-27: Health sector seeks tax sops, investment in preventive care

Health care, medtech, and pharma companies have asked the government to use the Union Budget 2026-27 to ease tax pressures, boost domestic manufacturing, and sharply step up investments in research, innovation, and preventive care.

Medtech associations have demanded that the high cumulative tax burden (health cess, surcharge, and goods and services tax, or GST) on essential medical devices, reaching up to 30 per cent in some segments, be addressed.

“Current tax levels directly inflate the cost of critical care, specifically in surgery, management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and diagnostics, pushing families into financial hardship,” said Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI).

He added that with rising input costs due to supply chain disruptions, calibrated duty reductions are no longer a concession but a public health imperative to ensure affordability.

The demand comes in the backdrop of GST rationalisation, where several finished devices are now taxed at 5 per cent even as most inputs and input services attract an 18 per cent tax.

However, the industry contends that the changes have resulted in an inverted duty structure, leading to large input tax credit (ITC) accumulations and increased working capital pressures for manufacturers.