Budget 2026-27: Health sector seeks tax sops, investment in preventive care

The weighted deduction was recently slashed to 100 per cent. “Historically, this incentive helped build India’s scientific capability. Restoring it under the new I-T Act would significantly boost investment in novel drugs, complex generics, biosimilars, and vaccines,” said Sudarshan Jain, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.
This comes even as recent global challenges such as US tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical uncertainties have put the Indian pharma sector’s transition from a volume-driven model to an innovation-led one at risk.
Drugmakers are also seeking a broadened and strengthened patent box regime and the reintroduction of concessional tax regimes for new facilities to incentivise domestic manufacturing, backward integration, and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the pharma sector.