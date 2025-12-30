Budgeting must remain anchored with vision of developed India by 2047: PM

India’s policymaking and budgeting must remain anchored in the vision of a developed India by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told economists on Tuesday during a discussion with a group of eminent economists and experts. Modi called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth, and build global capability and integration.

Calling 2025 a year of reforms, the Prime Minister said in a LinkedIn post on the same day that India would continue pursuing the reform agenda in the coming years and that building a Viksit Bharat would be the polestar of the country’s development trajectory.

What was the theme of the Prime Minister’s interaction with economists?

The theme of the Prime Minister’s interaction with economists, held about a month before the Budget for the next financial year is to be presented, was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’. The Prime Minister noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 had evolved from being a government policy to a genuine mass aspiration. How does the PM see India’s changing social and economic patterns? Modi said this shift was evident in evolving patterns of education, consumption, and global mobility, necessitating enhanced institutional capacity and proactive infrastructure planning to meet the needs of an increasingly aspirational society.

He also spoke about the need to ensure that India remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets. What were the key focus areas discussed with economists? A statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said discussions focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology. The role of artificial intelligence as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and scaling India’s digital public infrastructure was also discussed. Economists who took part in the discussions included Shankar Acharya, honorary professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, Amita Batra, economics professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, and Janmejaya Sinha, chairman of Boston Consulting Group, among others.

Why does the PM call 2025 a year of reforms? In his LinkedIn post, Modi said India had boarded the “reform express”. “The primary engine of this reform express is India’s demography, our young generation and the indomitable spirit of our people,” he said. He said India would remember 2025 as a year when it focused on reforms as a continuous national mission, building on the ground covered over the past 11 years. “We modernised institutions, simplified governance, and strengthened the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth. We moved ahead decisively…with higher ambition, faster execution and deeper transformation.”

What reforms did the PM highlight? Recounting reforms undertaken during the year, Modi said India had emerged as a centre of global attention due to the innovative zeal of its people. “The reforms have been about enabling citizens to live with dignity, entrepreneurs to innovate with confidence and institutions to function with clarity and trust,” he said. The Prime Minister referred to reforms in goods and services tax, income tax, foreign direct investment, securities markets, the maritime economy, small companies and labour laws, among others. He also highlighted trade deals signed with New Zealand, Oman and Britain, and the free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association.