Budget 2026-27 gives ₹10,000 crore push for container Atmanirbharta

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a container manufacturing assistance scheme with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in the Union Budget, along with plans for 20 new waterways and a scheme to promote coastal shipping.

What does the container manufacturing scheme entail?

The container scheme will enable a manufacturing capacity of one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and mobilise investment of close to Rs 1.1 trillion. The shipping ministry said major global players such as MSC, Maersk–Artsons (Tata), Adani, JM Baxi and others have expressed interest in either participating in the scheme or procuring containers manufactured in India.

India currently imports around two million empty containers a year. Based on the broad contours of the scheme, the government is looking at bridging a cost differential of nearly $400 per container, said a senior official in the know. How will the government support domestic container production? The government aims to bridge the cost gap between India-made containers and prevailing global market rates. This will require state support both in terms of input costs for setting up manufacturing facilities and output-linked incentives. Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said the government will also sign an agreement this week to operationalise the Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL), which itself will require around one million TEUs.

BCSL was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October last year as India’s national container carrier, with financial backing from the Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India. It is expected to begin operations with around 51 vessels. What tax reforms were announced for the shipping sector? The tax reforms announced in the Budget will have encouraging implications for the shipping sector, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said. The tax deduction period for units in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) and Offshore Banking Units (OBUs) has been extended from 10 to 20 consecutive years within a 25-year span. After this deduction period, business income of these units will be taxed at 15 per cent.

This, officials said, will enable a greater number of shipowners to own and flag their vessels through GIFT IFSC. In addition, the sunset clause for customs duty exemption on the import of small vessels has been extended by two years till March 2028, while it has been removed for large vessels. What is planned for waterways and coastal shipping? The 20 new waterways announced by Sitharaman will be operationalised over the next five years, taking the total number of operational waterways to 52. A ship repair ecosystem catering to inland waterways will also be set up in Varanasi and Patna.