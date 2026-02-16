Monday, February 16, 2026 | 08:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,57,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 8:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,740 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,58,830 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,890.
  
 

gold, gold stocks

Sovereign Gold Bond issue: Why tax certainty matters for investorspremium

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver, gold braces for another jittery week on US inflation data: Analysts

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Volatility in gold prices has not deterred buyers, says Titan MD Chawla

gold ETFs, silver ETFs, equity mutual funds, Amfi data, investor flows, SIP inflows, precious metals

Gold remains top investment choice for young Indians, says survey

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,55,770; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,590, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,45,590 in Chennai.
             
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,740. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.  The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,79,900. 
US gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 per cent gain in the previous session, as cooler-than-expected US inflation data lifted expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 
Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to $5,020.10 per ounce by 0111 GMT after gaining 2.5 per cent in the previous session.
 
US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1 per cent to $5,039.50 per ounce. 
Spot silver was down 0.6 per cent at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3 per cent rise on Friday. 
Spot platinum shed 0.4 per cent to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 per cent to $1,692.23.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi floats proposal to revamp ETF price band framework

Jewellery

Gem, jewellery exports dip by 5.79% at USD 2,238.54 million in Jan: GJEPC

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance Industries likely to get licence from US for Venezuelan oil

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,58,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,95,100

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Retail frenzy in gold, silver ETFs tops mutual fund folio charts

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

