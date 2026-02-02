Budget 2026 is a forward-looking roadmap for India's growth: Paresh Maity

What is the best thing about the Budget?

The best thing is that it is forward-looking and is the roadmap for the country’s growth. It looks as far as 2047 with respect to the Viksit Bharat vision of the Prime Minister.

Will the Budget help India navigate global challenges, such as Trump’s tariffs?

Yes, the Budget does look to negate the Trump tariff challenges by incentivising a number of industries and sectors. It not only aggressively focuses on international trade but gives sufficient impetus for the growth of domestic industries. The finance minister has also targeted 10 per cent of the global services sector to come from India.

Will the Budget help the country achieve its Viksit Bharat goal by 2047? Definitely. The Budget looks to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by outlining several incentives to many industries, especially the creation of data centres catering to foreign bodies. How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability? The Budget adequately addresses climate change and environment sustainability by promoting the energy sector, especially by proposing to restructure the Power Finance Corporation and REC (the state-owned non-banking financial companies lending to infrastructure projects). Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to social programmes like education and healthcare?