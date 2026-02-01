Sitharaman's ninth Budget balances youth push with outreach to poll states

What challenges did the finance minister face in her ninth Budget?

For her ninth Budget, the challenges that confronted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman included reaching out to the electorate of the four poll-bound states; spurring capacity building, with a focus on small and medium enterprises, to prepare the country and its youth to benefit from recent trade deals that India has signed; addressing supply chain constraints, especially of rare earth minerals; and offering help to sectors hit by the US’ punitive tariffs on Indian goods.

How did Sitharaman frame her response in the Budget speech?

Sitharaman’s response, as she stated in her speech, focused on “people over populism”, and—given the importance of labour-intensive industries and mobility pacts in India’s trade deals—on India’s “Yuva Shakti”, or youth power. She did not announce any notable increases in any of the government’s welfare schemes.

But she spoke of measures the government proposes to undertake that cover the poll-bound states, as well as those where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance has performed well, for example in civic polls in Maharashtra, and states worst hit by US tariffs, including Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Which states are central to the political calculus? Of the four poll-bound states—Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala—and the Union Territory of Puducherry, all slated to go to the polls by April–May, the BJP hopes to retain power in Assam and has ambitions to improve upon its previous performances in Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

What signals were sent to Tamil Nadu and the textile sector? The saree that Sitharaman wore—a Kanchivaram silk saree—was a nod to the weaving and textile prowess of her home state, Tamil Nadu. The state’s textile sector has suffered because of US tariffs, with Chief Minister M K Stalin having written to the Centre about millions of jobs at risk. Indian officials have said that the recently concluded negotiations on the India–Europe trade deal would help labour-intensive sectors such as textiles. In her speech, Sitharaman announced the setting up of new mega textile parks. Other measures included a National Fibre Scheme for self-reliance in natural fibres such as silk, wool and jute, man-made fibres, and new-age fibres, and a Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme to modernise traditional clusters.

How do trade and SME measures align with regional interests? The Budget announced the extension of the export obligation period from six months to 12 months for exporters of textile garments, leather garments, leather or synthetic footwear and other leather products manufactured using duty-free imported inputs. Officials said the measure would provide greater operational flexibility, ease of compliance and improved working capital management for textile exporters. West Bengal is a major hub of leather goods. With leading EU member countries such as Germany and Sweden keen to engage with India’s SMEs, the Budget increased the provision of Rs 10,000 crore for the SME Growth Fund, alongside the Self-Reliant India Fund. The India–EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, unveiled on January 27, envisages cross-border investment, co-creation and deep-tech scale-ups between European and Indian SMEs, incubators and start-ups.

What infrastructure and resource initiatives were highlighted? The finance minister said that to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, “we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors”, including Hyderabad–Chennai and Chennai–Bengaluru. She also said the government proposes to support the mineral-rich states of Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to establish dedicated Rare Earth Corridors to promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing. She further announced support for an ecologically sustainable mountain trail in Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats, which straddles Tamil Nadu and Kerala; bird-watching trails along Pulicat Lake on the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border; and development of the archaeological site of Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

How does the Budget address cities and regional development? Sitharaman spoke of cities as India’s engines of growth, innovation and opportunities, and of the government’s intent to focus on Tier II and Tier III cities and temple towns that need modern infrastructure and basic amenities. The Budget allocated Rs 5,000 crore for city economic regions. The measure could improve urban infrastructure in temple towns in Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Assam and Kerala. The Budget also announced reviving 100 old industrial clusters, which could help such towns in poll-bound states, especially Bengal, and also Maharashtra. What were the key state-specific announcements?

For Bengal, the Budget proposed a new dedicated freight corridor linking Dankuni in the Hooghly district to Surat in Gujarat; an integrated East Coast Industrial Corridor with a major node at Durgapur; the creation of tourism destinations across five Purvodaya states, including Bengal; and provisions for 4,000 e-buses. For Assam, the Budget announced setting up the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Tezpur, along with Jharkhand’s Ranchi. For coastal states, including poll-bound Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the finance minister said nil duty would be imposed on fish caught in the exclusive economic zones and high seas by Indian vessels, and that landing of such fish at foreign ports would be treated as exports. To promote inland fisheries, the government will undertake integrated development of 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars and strengthen coastal value chains through start-ups, women-led groups and fish farmer producer organisations. This could also help exporters of marine produce, especially shrimps, from Andhra Pradesh, ruled by the Telugu Desam Party, a key NDA constituent hit by US tariffs.

In another proposal that could benefit Bengal and southern states, Sitharaman said the government would support high-value crops such as coconut, sandalwood, cocoa and cashew in coastal areas; agar trees in the North East; and nuts such as almonds, walnuts and pine nuts in hilly regions. What welfare and sector-specific extensions were announced? The finance minister proposed a coconut promotion scheme aimed at replacing old and non-productive trees with new varieties in major coconut-growing states. She said about 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on coconuts for their livelihood. She also announced that tax collection at source for tendu leaves—a major non-timber forest produce in several states including Bengal—will be reduced to 2 per cent. For Kerala, apart from the rare earth corridor, the Budget announced turtle trails along key nesting sites.

The Budget extended by one more year the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana, introduced for 2024–25 and 2025–26 with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore, to provide welfare support to tea workers, especially women and their children, in Assam and West Bengal. The finance minister also announced schemes for developing the Buddhist circuit, including in Assam, and tourism in Purvodaya states. What about khadi, census funding and external constraints? To strengthen khadi, handloom and handicrafts, the Budget announced the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative. The Congress-led Opposition has criticised the government for renaming the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act as the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (Grameen).