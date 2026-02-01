Union Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman to present Budget at 11 am; taxes, capex in focus

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha today (Sunday, February 1) at 11 am. This marks the first time the annual Union Budget will be tabled on a Sunday.

The FY27 Budget will also be Sitharaman’s ninth consecutive Budget. The Budget speech this year is expected to focus on long-term priorities and policy continuity, rather than headline-grabbing announcements or major surprises.

When and where will the Union Budget 2026 be presented?

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented today, Sunday, February 1, 2026, with the Budget speech scheduled to begin at 11 am IST in Parliament. Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha, and the speech is expected to last around 60–90 minutes.

Following the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House, New Delhi.

Where to watch the Union Budget 2026 speech live?

The Union Budget 2026 speech can be watched live on the following television channels:

Doordarshan

Sansad TV

The Budget speech will also be streamed live online from 11 am on official digital platforms, including:

Sansad TV’s YouTube channel

PIB India’s YouTube channel

indiabudget.gov.in

Other official government websites

Business Standard will provide live coverage on its website, including the live stream from the Lok Sabha, along with minute-by-minute updates, expert reactions, and detailed analysis after the Budget speech

What to expect from the Union Budget 2026?

The Union Budget speech this year is expected to prioritise policy continuity and long-term economic goals, with limited scope for major surprises.

Taxes: Income tax will remain a key focus in Budget 2026. However, major changes to tax slabs are unlikely, following the relief announced last year that benefited middle-class taxpayers.

Capital expenditure: Capital expenditure is expected to remain the central pillar of the Budget. For FY27, economists anticipate another meaningful increase in capex, albeit at a more measured pace than the sharp post-pandemic expansion. Priority sectors are likely to include railways, renewable energy, power transmission, defence, and urban transport.

Jobs: Job creation is expected to feature prominently, with potential incentives linked to labour-intensive manufacturing, along with a push for skilling and apprenticeship programmes.

Manufacturing: The government may announce refinements to : The government may announce refinements to production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes as it reviews their effectiveness in boosting manufacturing capacity, exports, and employment.

Green transition: With India accelerating its energy-transition agenda, the FY27 Budget is expected to strengthen support for renewable energy, green hydrogen, battery storage, and electric mobility. Measures to boost domestic manufacturing of clean-energy equipment and reduce import dependence are also likely.

Poll-bound states in focus: Although FY27 is not an election year, the Budget will be closely scrutinised for political signals ahead of key state elections. The government may include new measures for poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.