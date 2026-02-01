16th Finance Commission retains 41% devolution, introduces GDP criterion

Why has the 16th Finance Commission retained tax devolution at 41%?

The 16th Finance Commission has kept the transfer to states from the divisible tax pool at 41 per cent for 2026–27 to 2030–31, the same level as recommended by the previous Finance Commission, while introducing major tweaks in grants, adding states’ contribution to GDP among its horizontal devolution criteria, and urging fiscal reforms such as ending off-budget borrowings.

Despite 18 of the 28 states “overwhelmingly pitching” for an increase in the states’ share of the divisible pool from 41 per cent to 50 per cent, the Commission said states already account for more than two-thirds of the nation’s total non-debt revenues, and that any further increase would unduly constrain the Union government’s fiscal space and its ability to meet national obligations.

How does the new GDP criterion change horizontal devolution? Under the revised horizontal devolution framework, the Commission has introduced GDP contribution as a new parameter, with a weight of 10 per cent, to recognise efficiency and states’ contribution to growth. “Taking cognisance of the principle of gradualism, however, we decided that the weight assigned to the criterion should be such that it spells only a directional change without causing a drastic shift in the states’ shares,” the Commission said. It further tweaked the framework by removing the tax effort criterion, while increasing the weight of population by 2.5 percentage points and reducing the weight of area, demographic performance, and per capita GSDP distance.

M Govinda Rao, member of the 14th Finance Commission, read the addition of GDP contribution as a deliberate hedge against the heavy weight assigned to per capita income distance, so that large states do not lose out entirely on the equity leg. “In the long run, I think it’s a good idea to try and start bringing in greater weightage to the states that are delivering faster GDP growth. But at the same time, overall, you do need to look at the balance of equity considerations as well,” said Arvind Mehta, secretary, 15th Finance Commission. Which states gain and lose under the revised devolution formula?

The recalibration of horizontal devolution has led to visible shifts in inter se shares among states, with industrialised states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh seeing an increase in their share of tax devolution. Karnataka recorded the largest increase in its share, followed by Kerala, Gujarat and Haryana, with gains of 0.48 percentage points, 0.45 percentage points, 0.28 percentage points and 0.27 percentage points, respectively. In contrast, more populous states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh witnessed a relative decline in their shares. Why has the Commission dropped revenue deficit grants?

In a major departure from earlier Finance Commissions, the panel recommended no revenue deficit grants, arguing that states have significant scope to increase revenues and rationalise expenditure. “When states anticipate that shortfalls in their revenue account will be compensated through revenue deficit grants, the incentive to undertake difficult but necessary fiscal reforms such as rationalising subsidies, improving tax administration, or curbing revenue expenditure weakens,” the Commission noted. The Commission said such grants soften fiscal discipline and embed dependency rather than resilience. What grants and fiscal rules has the Commission proposed instead? While not recommending sector-specific or state-specific grants, the Commission earmarked Rs 7.91 trillion for rural and urban local bodies over 2026–31, with a 60:40 rural–urban split, and a strong emphasis on water, sanitation and urban infrastructure.

It also recommended Rs 2.04 trillion for state disaster response and mitigation funds, along with about Rs 79,000 crore for national disaster funds, allocated using a revamped disaster risk index. Mehta described the move as “a very major departure from all earlier Finance Commissions”, adding that closer analysis would be needed to assess whether the underlying assumptions are realistic. The Commission recommended capping states’ fiscal deficits at 3 per cent of GSDP, excluding loans under SASCI, and lowering the Union government’s fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of GDP by the end of the award period. It also called for the complete discontinuation of off-budget borrowings by states, with all such liabilities brought on budget, and for state fiscal responsibility laws to be amended to ensure uniformity and alignment with the Commission’s consolidation roadmap.