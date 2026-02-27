Budget reforms, capex allocation steps towards achieving Viksit Bharat: PM

PM Modi said the Indian economy had shown "unprecedented resilience" over the past decade and had undertaken conviction-driven reforms. "Today the country is on a reform express," he said, adding that in order to maintain this pace, the country needs to focus not only on policy intent but also on delivery excellence.
PM Modi said public capital expenditure (capex) had risen sharply through the years, with the focus on infrastructure growth. "Public capex allocation has increased from ₹2 trillion a decade back to over ₹12 trillion now," he noted. The Union Budget 2026-27 raises the capex to ₹12.2 trillion, up from ₹11.2 trillion budgeted for the current financial year (FY2025–26).
He added that the capex, along with the 'reform' policies, will create fresh opportunities for Indians.
"Policies that expand infrastructure, make access to credit easier, enhance ease of doing business, improve transparency in governance, and make citizens’ lives simpler create new opportunities. The Budget includes decisions linked to these objectives, which provide stability and strength to the economy,” he said.
He also said that the Budget aims to make the system more predictable and investor-friendly.