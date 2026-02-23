Uttar Pradesh govt launches new scheme to empower rural women entreprenuers

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹100 crore in its 2026-27 Annual Budget for a new scheme titled “Women Entrepreneur Product Marketing Centre”. Modelled on the Centre's flagship “SHE (Self-help Entrepreneur) Marts” scheme, the initiative aims to empower rural women entrepreneurs to develop and run exclusive retail outlets.

Nearly 10 million women are associated with self-help groups (SHGs) in the state.

These centres will be entirely managed by women. The shopping complexes will be constructed at the Nyaya Panchayat level to facilitate the sale of a plethora of products made by enterprising women.

“This initiative will be integrated with the Digital Entrepreneur scheme. The government aims to connect and empower 10 million women to become self-reliant,” he added.

Digital entrepreneurs will be selected in 8,000 Nyaya Panchayats, 50 percent of which will

be local women. They will also be provided an interest-free loan of 0.1 crore.