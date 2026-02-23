Associate Sponsors

Home / Budget / News / Uttar Pradesh govt launches new scheme to empower rural women entreprenuers

Uttar Pradesh govt launches new scheme to empower rural women entreprenuers

Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the SHE Mart initiative aims to empower rural women by establishing community-owned retail outlets managed by women SHGs

Representative Picture
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹100 crore in its 2026-27 Annual Budget for a new scheme titled “Women Entrepreneur Product Marketing Centre”. Modelled on the Centre's flagship “SHE (Self-help Entrepreneur) Marts” scheme, the initiative aims to empower rural women entrepreneurs to develop and run exclusive retail outlets.
 
Nearly 10 million women are associated with self-help groups (SHGs) in the state.
 
“The women SHGs faced impediments to access organised marketing platforms. The government now plans to link them with Nyaya Panchayat (village-level judicial entity),” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced in the state legislative assembly during the recent Budget Session.
 
These centres will be entirely managed by women. The shopping complexes will be constructed at the Nyaya Panchayat level to facilitate the sale of a plethora of products made by enterprising women.
 
“This initiative will be integrated with the Digital Entrepreneur scheme. The government aims to connect and empower 10 million women to become self-reliant,” he added.
 
Digital entrepreneurs will be selected in 8,000 Nyaya Panchayats, 50 percent of which will 
be local women. They will also be provided an interest-free loan of 0.1 crore.
 
“Whether it is the availability of optical fibre or enabling rural products to access markets as well as online trading platforms, the state government will provide all necessary support,” the CM said.
 
Announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, the SHE Mart initiative aims to empower rural women by establishing community-owned retail outlets managed by women SHGs.
 
It will facilitate transition from credit-linked livelihoods to becoming owners of enterprises by providing a structured market platform for their products.

Topics :BudgetUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradeshwomen entrepreneurs

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

