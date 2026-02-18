Madhya Pradesh's ₹4.38-trn Budget focuses on farmers and women's welfare

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Deora presented the third budget of the Mohan Yadav -led government on Wednesday. The budget for the financial year 2026–27 amounts to ₹4,38,317 crore. The state government has placed special emphasis on the poor, youth, farmers, women and infrastructure. More than ₹3 trillion has been allocated for these sectors. The budget refrains from imposing any new taxes.

Talking about the main allocations, ₹1,27,555 crore has been earmarked for women’s welfare, ₹1.15 lakh crore for agriculture and farmers, and ₹59,347 crore for infrastructure. The state government has declared 2026 as Farmers’ Welfare Year, which is clearly reflected in the budget.

For the flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, ₹23,882 crore has been allocated. Panchayat and Rural Development has received ₹40,062 crore, G Ram G Yojana ₹10,428 crore and Jal Jeevan Mission ₹4,454 crore. A special provision of ₹3,060 crore has been made for the Simhastha Kumbh to be held in 2028. In addition, the government has announced a target of providing solar pumps to one lakh farmers. The Finance Minister also termed this as the state’s first rolling budget. Unlike the traditional annual budget, a rolling budget does not only account for the financial year but also includes estimates and targets for the next two to three years. It functions more like a dynamic plan than a static document.

Devendra Vishwakarma, economist and chairman of the Youth Economic Council, told Business Standard, “The state government has dedicated the year 2026–27 to rural and agricultural development, which is clearly visible in the budget. Many schemes related to rural and agricultural development have been funded. However, the neglect of large industries is also evident in this budget.” Chartered Accountant Jai Nagpal termed the budget a green budget, saying that it includes several environmental initiatives. He said, “The budget mentions the introduction of 972 new e-buses, while about 472 e-buses are already in operation. In addition, the announcement to purchase e-vehicles for all government departments and to provide solar pumps to one lakh farmers is part of this same process.”