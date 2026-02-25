BMC presents ₹80,952.56 cr budget for 2026-27, up 8.7% from current fiscal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday proposed a budget outlay of ₹80,952.56 crore for the financial year 2026-27, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 budget estimate of ₹74,427.41 crore.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani tabled the budget in the country's richest civic body, with the capital expenditure pegged at ₹48,164.28 crore, reflecting a rise of about 11.59 per cent over the revised estimate of ₹39,159.51 crore for 2025-26.

The capital outlay in 2025-26 was originally estimated at ₹43,162.23 crore, but was subsequently revised downward.

Revenue expenditure for 2026-27 is proposed at ₹32,698.44 crore, about 15.71 per cent higher than the revised estimate of ₹28,257.91 crore for 2025-26. The revenue expenditure for the current fiscal was initially estimated at ₹31,204.53 crore but later reduced by ₹2,946.62 crore following expenditure rationalisation measures.