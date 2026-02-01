Budget 2026 flags restructuring of PFC, REC; merger question remains open

The Union Budget for 2026-27 (FY27) has proposed to restructure the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC, the state-owned non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) lending to infrastructure projects.

The Centre, however, has not specified if these entities will be merged to form one entity. The government of India holds a 56 per cent stake in PFC and 52.6 per cent in REC.

“In order to achieve scale and improve efficiency in the public-sector NBFCs, as a first step, it is proposed to restructure PFC and REC”, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

In the post-Budget press conference, she said: “We are rationalising it. We want to streamline it and therefore we will be taking some steps.”