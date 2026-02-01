Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a proposal to double the individual shareholding limit for persons resident outside India (PROI) from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, and raise the combined ceiling from 10 per cent to 24 per cent, alongside opening a direct equity investment route for overseas individuals through the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).

The move will allow persons resident outside India to invest directly in Indian listed equities without routing money through registered foreign portfolio investors or narrow non-resident Indian channels. The category covers non-resident Indians, overseas citizen of India cardholders, foreign citizens, and entities registered outside India.

"This change would allow serious foreign individual investors to take more meaningful stakes in Indian companies, potentially improving price discovery, deepening shareholding, and supporting long-term capital formation,” said Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director - Tax, AQUILAW. What changes for overseas investors? At present, most foreign portfolio flows enter Indian markets through foreign portfolio investors or specific NRI routes, which often involve layered compliance and intermediaries. For individual overseas investors, this structure can be difficult to access. How will the new route work? The proposed framework creates a regulated and standardised equity route for such investors, offering a more direct way to participate in Indian markets.