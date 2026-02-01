Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

Budget 2026: Now NRIs can invest up to 10% directly in Indian equities

Union Budget 2026: Higher shareholding limits and a new PIS route aim to widen overseas participation in Indian stocks

Budget 2026
Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: Sansad TV
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a proposal to double the individual shareholding limit for persons resident outside India (PROI) from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, and raise the combined ceiling from 10 per cent to 24 per cent, alongside opening a direct equity investment route for overseas individuals through the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS).
 
The move will allow persons resident outside India to invest directly in Indian listed equities without routing money through registered foreign portfolio investors or narrow non-resident Indian channels. The category covers non-resident Indians, overseas citizen of India cardholders, foreign citizens, and entities registered outside India.
 
"This change would allow serious foreign individual investors to take more meaningful stakes in Indian companies, potentially improving price discovery, deepening shareholding, and supporting long-term capital formation,” said Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director - Tax, AQUILAW.
 
What changes for overseas investors?
 
At present, most foreign portfolio flows enter Indian markets through foreign portfolio investors or specific NRI routes, which often involve layered compliance and intermediaries. For individual overseas investors, this structure can be difficult to access.
 
How will the new route work?
 
The proposed framework creates a regulated and standardised equity route for such investors, offering a more direct way to participate in Indian markets.
 
Why is the government making this change?
 
The changes are intended to widen overseas participation in Indian equities while keeping investments within a monitored framework under existing market regulations.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2026: Rare-earth hubs to be set up in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra, TN

Budget boosts electronics component scheme outlay to ₹40,000 crore

Budget 2026: What to read after FM Sitharaman's address and why it matters

Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes ₹10,000 cr SME fund, mega textile parks

Topics :Budget 2026NRI investmentsUnion Budget

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story