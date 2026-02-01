Budget 2026-27: A future-ready step on path to Viksit Bharat 2047

Manufacturing competitiveness receives a substantial push through interventions in infrastructure and construction sectors, rejuvenation of legacy industries, and continued support for MSMEs, advancing atmanirbharta (self-reliance) by localising new-age technologies and deepening domestic supply chain resilience.

The continued momentum behind the production-linked incentive and PM E-Drive schemes for advanced automotive technologies will catalyse faster adoption of new-age, zero-emission mobility by strengthening domestic component ecosystems and lowering cost barriers. The provision of 4,000 e-buses will act as a strong demand catalyst for electric mobility, enhancing regional connectivity and accelerating the shift towards cleaner public transportation.

Investments in Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the development of rare earth corridors mark a strategic leap, enhancing supply chain reliability, reducing import dependence and enabling deeper integration into global high-value technology and manufacturing ecosystems.

Collectively, these measures, supported by expanded road networks, highways, freight corridors and multimodal logistics systems, will unlock faster connectivity, reduce transit inefficiencies and directly fuel stronger, broad-based demand for the commercial vehicles’ sector.