Budget 2026 softens penalty, prosecution norms for individual taxpayers

The Union Budget 2026-27 has significantly softened India’s penalty and prosecution regime for individual taxpayers, signalling a nod to trust-based taxation and decriminalisation of minor and technical lapses.

The changes aim to reduce litigation, ease compliance anxiety, and encourage honest disclosures.

One-time foreign asset declaration

The Budget has proposed a one-time, six-month window for small taxpayers, such as students, young professionals and relocated NRIs, to disclose foreign income and assets within specified limits and get immunity.

This scheme will apply to two categories of taxpayers: First, those who did not disclose their overseas income or assets; and second, those who disclosed their overseas income and/or paid due tax but did not declare the asset acquired.

For the first category, undisclosed income or assets can be up to ₹1 crore. The taxpayer must pay tax at 30 per cent of the undisclosed income or the asset’s fair market value, along with an additional 30 per cent as extra tax in lieu of a penalty. For the second category, the undisclosed asset value can be up to ₹5 crore. Immunity from both penalty and prosecution will be available on payment of a fee of ₹1 lakh. Earlier, foreign asset reporting lapses were treated harshly. “The Budget 2026-27 offers a limited-time regularisation window with clear thresholds, defined payments, and immunity from penalty or prosecution,” said Vishwas Panjiar, founder, SVAS Business Advisors.

Timely disclosure remains critical. “The limited six-month window underscores that this relief is exceptional, and post-window enforcement is likely to be significantly stricter,” said Jidesh Kumar, managing partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. Prosecution immunity for small foreign assets For non-immovable foreign assets below ₹20 lakh, the government will provide prosecution immunity with retrospective effect from October 1, 2024 (penalty relief already existed). Earlier, even small-value overseas assets triggered prosecution anxiety. “This should reduce panic and defensive litigation, particularly among students and globally mobile professionals. Nonetheless, disclosures must be regularised properly,” said Panjiar. Updated returns allowed during reassessment

The Budget has proposed allowing taxpayers to file an updated return even after reassessment proceedings have begun, by paying an additional 10 per cent tax over the applicable rate. Earlier, reassessment effectively closed the door on voluntary correction. “The change creates a clear exit route during reassessment, with the assessing officer proceeding only on the basis of the updated return. This should reduce disputes and penalty litigation while speeding up closure in non-deliberate cases,” said Panjiar. Taxpayers with genuine omissions should use this option early. Single order for assessment and penalty Under existing provisions, assessment and penalty proceedings ran independently. After finalising the assessment and tax demand, authorities initiated a separate penalty proceeding. Even when taxpayers appealed the assessment, penalties did not automatically get stayed.

“Integrating assessment and penalty proceedings through a common order will eliminate duplication, bring greater procedural clarity, and significantly reduce the administrative burden for taxpayers,” said Neeraj Agarwala, partner, Nangia & Co. Immunity covers misreporting The immunity framework will now extend to misreporting cases, provided the taxpayer pays an additional 100 per cent tax over and above tax and interest. Misreporting cases earlier offered very limited closure options. This route may suit taxpayers who prioritise certainty and have a weak factual position; otherwise, a well-prepared contest may still be preferable. No prosecution for non-production of books, TDS in kind