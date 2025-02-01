Budget disappointing as no provision of MSP guarantee, say farmer leaders

Punjab farmer leaders on Saturday said the Union Budget was "disappointing" for the farming community as it did not give a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented her eighth budget in Parliament in Delhi. Sitharaman announced six new agricultural schemes while increasing the subsidised Kisan Credit Card loan limit to Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 3 lakh, which will impact 7.7 crore farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said raising the credit card loan limit will increase the debt burden further on farmers. The agrarian crisis will not be resolved by making farmers more indebted but by making farmers self-reliant by legally guaranteeing MSP on crops by passing a law.

Protesting farmers have been demanding a law that legally assures the sale of farm produce at least at the MSP.

Kohar said the Budget failed to live up to the expectations of the farming community. He said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Khanauri and Shambhu border points in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to MSP for the past one year.

"Farmers were expecting that the government will take a step to address the MSP issue. Farmers are fully disappointed. It did not live up to the expectations of the people," said Kohar.

Kohar further asked why the government spoke about boosting production of only three crops-- tur, urad, and masoor and that too for four years. "If a farmer starts sowing these three crops, then where will he go after four years," he asked.

A six-year pulses mission received Rs 1,000 crore to boost tur, urad and masoor production. Under this initiative, Nafed and NCCF will procure pulses for four years from registered farmers through formal agreements.

"We want to ask the central government that if it really wants to make the country self-sufficient in pulses and oilseeds, then why is it not bringing all the pulses and oilseeds crops under the purview of 'MSP guarantee law' and why is the purchase limit being imposed for 4 years," he asked.

The SKM (Non-Political) leader said last year, the central government imported edible oil worth more than Rs 1,41,000 crore and pulses worth more than Rs 31,170 crore.

If Rs 1,72,170 crore spent on the import of edible oil and pulses is given to farmers, then 'MSP guarantee law' will also be possible and the country will become self-sufficient in terms of agricultural products and there will also be diversification of crops, he said.

He reiterated that farmers should be given a debt waiver and a law should be made to guarantee the purchase of crops at MSP as per C2 plus 50 per cent formula of the Swaminathan Commission so that farmers need not take loan in future.