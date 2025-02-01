Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Union Budget as a historic “people’s Budget”, and a “force multiplier” that will boost consumption, investment, and growth. Prime Ministeron Saturday lauded the Union Budget as a historic “people’s Budget”, and a “force multiplier” that will boost consumption, investment, and growth.

Budget had laid emphasis on creating a vibrant competitive atmosphere among states to seek investments. He said thehad laid emphasis on creating a vibrant competitive atmosphere among states to seek investments.

ALSO READ: Tax relief for middle-class and big gifts for Bihar: Budget 2025 highlights In his televised remarks after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha, Modi highlighted the measures taken for the shipbuilding industry, including granting it infrastructure status, for tourism and assistance to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The Budget has a 360-degree focus on manufacturing to strengthen entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and small businesses, creating new jobs,” the PM said, highlighting that sectors, such as clean tech, leather, footwear, and toys, have received special support under the National Manufacturing Mission. He said the measures presented in the Budget for the manufacturing sector would allow Indian products to shine globally.

The PM said Budgets usually look to fill the government’s treasury but this one seeks to put more money in people’s pockets and increase their savings. “The Budget lays a strong foundation to increase savings and make citizens partners in development,” Modi said, adding that the tax relief will benefit the middle class and salaried employees and also to those entering the job sector. He said the Budget’s welfare initiatives for gig workers underscore the government's commitment to the dignity of labour.

The PM termed the announcement to promote the private sector’s role in the nuclear energy sector as historic, saying civil nuclear energy will ensure a major contribution to the country’s development. He spoke of the PM Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana irrigation and infrastructure development that will take place in 100 districts and also listed other initiatives for the agriculture sector, which he said would form the foundation for a “new revolution” in the sector.

The PM said that regulatory and financial reforms, such as Jan Vishwas 2.0, would strengthen the government’s commitment to minimum government and trust-based governance. Modi congratulated the FM and her team for a “historic Budget”.