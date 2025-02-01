Budget FY26: Centre to give infra to vessels to boost shipbuilding in India

The Central government will grant one of the most significant and long-standing policy asks from the maritime industry -- the infrastructure status to vessels over a certain size, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Saturday.

Inclusion in the harmonised master list of infrastructure sectors will allow developers in the sector access to infrastructure lending at easier terms with enhanced limits, to larger amounts of funds as External Commercial Borrowings (ECB), and to longer tenor funds from insurance companies and pension funds. It will also make them eligible to borrow from India Infrastructure Financing Company Limited (IIFCL), etc.

The minister also announced the long-awaited Maritime Development Fund worth 25,000 -crore, structured with 49 per cent government support and the remaining mobilised by ports and the private sector, which will be used as a dedicated maritime economy fund for funding the shipping and shipbuilding industry.

Moreover, the minister also announced the extension of exemption from basic customs duty to ship components for another 10 years, along with a shipbreaking credit note policy- similar to the vehicle scrappage scheme for cars, where 40 per cent of the scrap value of a vessel recycled at an Indian facility is reimbursed through a credit note redeemable against the purchase of a new vessel in India.

Despite an ancient legacy of maritime activity and previous calls for fostering an ecosystem, India currently accounts for only 0.06 per cent of global shipbuilding. Indians paid $109 billion in sea freight to foreign operators.

The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 -- the shipping ministry’s apex policy guiding document -- says that India wants to be among the top five shipbuilding nations by 2047.

This would require a gigantic turnaround of events, even as the deadline is 22 years away, experts and industry players feel.

For this, the government expects a Rs 54 trillion investment by 2047 between itself and private parties to achieve this target.

The finance ministry had initially been reluctant to grant infrastructure status, according to officials in the know, but it eventually began to look at it for coastal vessels following the announcement made in 2023-24 Budget to encourage PPP (public private partnership) in coastal shipping.