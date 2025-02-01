Budget 2025: 10 million farmers to benefit from new 'Dhan Dhanya' scheme

In a significant push towards agricultural reform, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the launch of the ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’, a new scheme designed to benefit over 10 million farmers across India. The announcement came during the presentation of the Union Budget 2025-26, marking her record 8th consecutive Budget speech.

What is the ‘PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’?

The scheme aims to transform farming practices in 100 districts identified for:

Low agricultural productivity

Moderate crop intensity

Below-average credit access

“Our government will undertake a PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana in partnership with states. Through the convergence of existing schemes and specialised measures, the program will cover 100 districts with low productivity, moderate crop intensity, and below-average credit parameters. It aims to enhance agricultural productivity,” Sitharaman said.

The focus will be on improving crop yields, expanding access to credit facilities, and promoting sustainable farming practices. By aligning with existing agricultural schemes, the government plans to maximise the impact and ensure farmers benefit from a comprehensive support system.

Key focus areas of the scheme

The PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will concentrate on five critical areas to transform agriculture:

Boosting productivity: Introducing advanced farming techniques and modern equipment.

Promoting crop diversification: Encouraging sustainable practices for long-term gains.

Enhancing post-harvest storage: Building storage facilities at panchayat and block levels to reduce crop wastage.

Improving irrigation: Strengthening infrastructure to increase output and water-use efficiency.

Easier credit access: Simplifying loan processes to help farmers invest in better technology and methods.

These strategic measures are expected to benefit over 10 million farmers, significantly improving their income and ensuring sustainable agricultural growth.

In addition to the Krishi Yojana, Sitharaman announced a comprehensive program aimed at increasing the production of vegetables and fruits, ensuring farmers receive remunerative prices for their produce. This move is expected to strengthen the supply chain, improve food security, and enhance farmer incomes.

Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program

Complementing the Krishi Yojana, the government has also launched the Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program to address underemployment in agriculture. This program will focus on skilling, investments, and adopting new technologies to invigorate the rural economy.

“The Rural Prosperity and Resilience Program will be launched in partnership with the states. This will address underemployment in agriculture through skilling, investment, technology, and invigorating the rural economy,” Sitharaman said.

The program aims to create sufficient employment opportunities, making migration to cities a choice rather than a necessity. Special focus will be given to rural women, young farmers, small landholders, and landless families to ensure economic stability and sustainable livelihoods.