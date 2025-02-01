Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Union Budget 2025: Visa fee waiver to MUDRA loans for homestay biz

Union Budget 2025: Visa fee waiver to MUDRA loans for homestay biz

Visa fee waivers and e-visa options will be introduced for certain tourist groups, Sitharaman said in Budget speech 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman Budget
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Budget 2025-2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that 50 of India’s top tourist destinations will be developed in partnership with state governments through a challenge-based model. Presenting the Union Budget 2025-2026, she said the initiative is aimed at boosting tourism and employment.  
 
Visa fee waivers and e-visa options will be introduced for certain tourist groups, she said, focusing on India's potential to attract more visitors.  
 
Budget 2025: Tourism push to attract investment  
< MUDRA loans for homestay businesses  
< Measures to ease travel to key tourist destinations  
< E-visas for select tourist groups  

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Nifty 193 pts lower at 23,439 from day's high of 23,632; 31 stks red

Budget 2025 LIVE news: Govt targets fiscal deficit at 4.4% of GDP for 2025-26, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2025: 10 million farmers to benefit from new 'Dhan Dhyan' scheme

Will Goddess Lakshmi smile on the middle-class in Union Budget 2025?

Budget 2025: Leather, footwear stocks zoom on FM Sitharaman's new policy

< Development of 50 top tourist destinations in collaboration with states for employment-led growth  
 
India’s tourism industry is currently valued at $256 billion, 10% higher than in 2019. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector employs 45 million people. Domestic travel dominates the market, with visitor spending rising by 15% since 2019.  
 
Tourism contributes 5% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to government estimates for 2024. The National Account Statistics report for 2024 shows that the sector directly contributes 2.6% to GDP, with an indirect contribution of 2.4%.  
 
In the first half of 2024, 46% of foreign tourists visited India for leisure and recreation. The Indian diaspora made up over 25% of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) between January and June.  
 
India ranks 39th in the latest Travel and Tourism Development Index by the World Economic Forum, which assesses factors that support the sector. In terms of foreign tourist arrivals, India is ranked 24th in the UNWTO Barometer.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In election year, here's what Bihar got in Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2025

Want package for industries, crop diversification for Punjab: AAP MP Kang

Akhilesh Yadav, Oppn MPs stage Budget walkout over Maha Kumbh stampede

Union Budget 2025: Middle class awaits Sitharaman, memes take over

Will Goddess Lakshmi smile on the middle-class in Union Budget 2025?

Topics :Budget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story