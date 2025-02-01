Budget 2025 to develop 50 tourist places, give Mudra loans to homestays

The Union government will work with states to develop top 50 tourist destinations, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2025-26 speech on Saturday.

The government will strengthen homestay businesses by providing collateral-free Mudra loans, enabling such small enterprises to expand services and assist local economic growth.

“Homestays are a new category showing great promise, and I see them growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30-40 per cent over the next three to four years,” Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, online travel provider MakeMyTrip, told ‘Business Standard’ earlier.

The government will also promote spiritual tourism. “Continuing with the emphasis on places of spiritual and religious significance in the [previous] July Budget, there will be a special focus on destinations related to the life and teachings of Lord Buddha,” Sitharaman said in her speech.

The government also aims to promote medical tourism in collaboration with private players.

To further develop tourist destinations, the government will work on improving travel and connectivity and introduce performance-linked incentives for states to encourage growth. It will also launch streamlined e-visa facilities for certain foreign tourist groups.