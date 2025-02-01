UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity with 120 new destinations: FM

A significant highlight was the announcement of a modified UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which seeks to expand regional connectivity by adding 120 new destinations and carrying an additional four crore passengers over the next decade.

"The UDAN scheme, which has already transformed the air travel landscape, has connected 88 airports and operationalized 619 routes, benefitting 1.5 crore middle-class passengers. The upcoming expansion will not only increase the number of destinations but will also extend its reach to helipads and smaller airports, particularly in hilly, aspirational, and northeastern regions," Sitharaman said.

“Inspired by the success of UDAN, we are launching a modified scheme to support 120 new destinations, further strengthening regional connectivity,” Sitharaman announced, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive growth through better connectivity.

Additionally, the Finance Minister revealed plans to facilitate the construction of Greenfield airports in Bihar, aimed at addressing the state’s future aviation needs. This development will complement the ongoing expansion of Patna airport and the establishment of a brownfield airport in Bihar. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve air travel infrastructure in the region, benefiting both economic growth and tourism.

Further, the Budget allocates financial support for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in Mithilanchal, Bihar, a move set to benefit farmers in the region by improving irrigation and overall agricultural productivity.

With these announcements, the government aims to ensure that regional connectivity and infrastructure development continue to play a central role in India’s economic growth, making transportation and services more accessible to all.