Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Budget push for nuclear energy to cut traditional power dependence: Govt

Budget push for nuclear energy to cut traditional power dependence: Govt

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements on segments like taxes, infrastructure and nuclear energy, among others

nuclear reactor, nuclear power reactor
The vision to develop at least 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 underscores India's ambitious yet essential transition towards clean energy, the power minister said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The focus on nuclear energy in the Budget will strengthen the country's power infrastructure and reduce dependence on conventional sources, Union Minister Manohar Lal said on Saturday.

In her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements on segments like taxes, infrastructure and nuclear energy, among others.

The vision to develop at least 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047 underscores India's ambitious yet essential transition towards clean energy, the power minister said.

The focus on nuclear energy will strengthen the country's power infrastructure and reduce dependence on conventional sources, he said.

Welcoming the launch of the Nuclear Energy Mission, the minister said the Rs 20,000 crore allocation for research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) marks a significant step forward. 

Operationalising at least five indigenously developed SMRs by 2033 will strengthen the country's energy security and solidify its leadership in advanced nuclear technology, he said.

Also Read

Budget 2025-26: Cotton Mission gets a boost to improve productivity

Budget 2025: Rs 1.88 trn for rural sector, MGNREGS allocation unchanged

It's a people's Budget, to boost consumption, investment, says PM Modi

Budget 2025: ULIP tax confusion sends insurance stocks into tailspin

Budget 2025 LIVE news: New system simplifies and reduces tax incidence for all, says FM Sitharaman

The minister further said the Budget 2025-26 represents a significant milestone for the power sector, ushering in transformative reforms that will drive India's growth and pave the way for a secure, sustainable, resilient, and affordable energy future.

The government's dedication to improving the financial and operational stability of electricity distribution companies, coupled with incentives for enhancing intra-state transmission capacity, will greatly boost the efficiency of the power sector, he said.

On the announcement of full exemption of scrap of lithium-ion battery, lead, zinc and 12 more critical minerals from basic custom duty, the minister said, this will help secure their availability for manufacturing of batteries in India and promote more jobs for youth.

The budget also proposed to add 35 additional capital goods to the exempted list for EV battery manufacturing for electric vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Budget 2025: Healthcare gets 9.78% boost, cancer treatment costs to drop

Budget launchpad for health sector to be global leader: Apollo Hospitals

Budget 2025: MSME investment, turnover limits raised to 2.5 and 2 times

Inclusive Budget to create jobs, boost agriculture and MSME growth

Budget 2025: Govt sets capex target of Rs 11.21 trillion for FY26

Topics :Budget 2025Union Budgetnuclear power

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story