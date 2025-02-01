Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Budget launchpad for health sector to be global leader: Apollo Hospitals

The announcement to promote medical tourism through private sector partnerships will enhance the capacity to attract global patients to position India as the go-to destination for healthcare facility

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group
Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group (Photo credit: Pratap Vinayagam)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 7:29 PM IST
The Union Budget is just a financial document for the year ahead, but a launchpad for India's healthcare system to emerge as a global leader, Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said on Saturday.

The addition of 75,000 seats over the next five years, coupled with the launch of Centers of Excellence in AI, will foster innovation in health-tech and expand R&D investments, Reddy said in a statement.

The announcement to promote medical tourism through private sector partnerships will enhance the capacity to attract global patients and position India as the go-to destination for affordable, world-class medical care under the Heal in India' mission, he added.

With support for capacity building and streamlined visa processes, this initiative will ensure India not only heals its citizens but also helps heal the world."  The setting up of 200 Daycare Cancer Centers in district hospitals and the inclusion of critical medicines for rare diseases, cancer, and severe chronic conditions under custom duty exemptions are commendable steps, he added.

The focus on skilling healthcare professionals in emerging technologies through the establishment of National Centers of Excellence and 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs will empower the next generation of medical innovators and startups, Reddy added.

Topics :Apollo HospitalsApollo Hospitals EnterpriseUnion BudgetBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

