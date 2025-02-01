Budget 2025: Ulip tax confusion sends insurance stocks into tailspin

A slew of announcements for the insurance sector sent stocks in this space into a tailspin. Life insurance stocks dropped during intra-day trade before recouping some losses as more clarity emerged on the Budget announcements.
Experts attributed the sharp intraday fall to confusion regarding changes in the taxation of Unit Linked Insurance Plans (Ulips). Additionally, the growing attractiveness of the new tax regime, which offers significant benefits to taxpayers, was seen as a factor diverting flows away from insurance products.
“The insurance stocks dropped mainly due to a misunderstanding that gains from Ulips will no longer be tax-free. In reality, the change in taxation only impacts policies with a ticket size of over ₹2.5 lakh and is a positive for investors," said a senior insurance official. Stock market analysts also cited the same reason.
According to experts, all Ulips with a ticket size exceeding ₹2.5 lakh will qualify for capital gains taxation from April 1, 2026. At present, gains from some policies are taxed at the investor's slab rate.
“As per the current provisions, if the premiums exceed ₹2.5 lakh, those Ulips are considered capital assets. However, this was not applicable for ULIPs where premiums exceeded 10 per cent of the capital sum assured. Now, to bring parity, all ULIPs that do not meet any of the exemption conditions under Section 10(10D) shall be considered capital assets,” explained Kinjal Bhuta, secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (BCAS).
According to industry officials, the change is positive for Ulip investors.
“This has been done to bring clarity on tax treatment at the time of Ulip redemption. Ulips to which the exemption under Section 10(10D) does not apply will now attract capital gains tax instead of being taxed at the slab rate according to the applicable income slab. This is a positive development as the taxation on such policies is being rationalised,” confirmed Mahesh Balasubramanian, managing director (MD), Kotak Life Insurance.
While changes to the Ulip tax structure are seen as positive, the growing attractiveness of the new tax regime could pose a challenge for the insurance industry. In the Budget, the government proposed ‘nil’ taxes under the new tax regime for people earning up to ₹12 lakh (excluding income subject to a special rate such as capital gains) while also rationalising tax brackets. The tax slabs in the old tax regime remain unchanged. Unlike the old tax regime, the new structure offers no incentives for investors to buy insurance policies.
“Additionally, the incentive to switch to the new tax regime, which does not offer benefits under Section 80C, is viewed as a negative due to the potential loss of customers who buy insurance primarily for tax savings. The tax-saving value proposition for the sector reduces. That said, for certain companies, the impact could be marginal as customers with low incomes—who would benefit from the new tax regime anyway—are still purchasing insurance products,” said an analyst.
SBI Life and HDFC Life ended the session 2 per cent lower after dropping as much as 7.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent during the day. ICICI Prudential Life also recovered to end the session down 1.6 per cent after falling 7.6 per cent. LIC closed almost flat after pulling back from a 2.5 per cent intra-day decline.
While the Budget has no direct impact on the mutual fund (MF) business, the cut in income tax is expected to boost inflows into various investment products, including MF schemes.
“The introduction of new income tax slabs is set to increase disposable income, encouraging higher savings and investments among individuals. These initiatives collectively position the MF industry for expansion, ensuring greater participation and investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors alike,” said Venkat Chalasani, chief executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Experts also see the growing appeal of the new tax regime diverting some investments from tax-saving options like insurance to mutual funds.
Stocks of asset management companies (AMCs) had a mixed day on the exchanges. While HDFC AMC and UTI AMC shares gained, Nippon India AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC ended the session in the red.