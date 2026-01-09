Budget: Tax experts seek clarity on employment deductions available to biz

Ahead of the FY27 Budget, tax experts have urged the Centre to clarify several ambiguities in Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act which provides 30 per cent deduction on additional employee costs for three consecutive years.

Experts say the government has tightened scrutiny on such deductions owing to persistent interpretational issues. This is virtually the only tax incentive available to companies under the concessional corporate tax regime introduced in 2019.

Originally introduced in 1998 to boost manufacturing employment and significantly broadened in 2016 and subsequent years, the deduction under Section 80JJAA is available to businesses subject to tax audit.

Another issue centres on the ₹25,000 monthly emoluments cap. The section mandates that deduction shall not be permissible for an employee whose emoluments are more than ₹25,000 per month.

“If a company fails to claim the deduction initially, due to non-filing of forms or due to oversight, question arises whether it can still avail the remaining benefit in the next two years. The law currently offers no clear guidance,” said Richa Sawhney, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat.

The benefit applies only to new regular employees who work at least 240 days in the year (or 150 days in apparel, footwear or leather sectors), earn monthly emoluments not exceeding ₹25,000, and are paid through banking channels.

Sawhney said there could be instances, where the emoluments paid to an employee exceeds ₹25,000 in a particular month, say on account of allowance/bonus, but the overall annual cost of such employee does not exceed ₹3 lakh.

“Therefore the issue is whether the ceiling limit of ₹25,000 should be evaluated strictly on a monthly basis, or it may be looked at on an annualised basis, that is, ₹3 lakh,” she added.

The finance ministry did not respond to emailed queries on the issue till the time of going to the press.