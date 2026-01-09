Budget: Tax experts seek clarity on employment deductions available to biz

According to Hitesh Sawhney, partner with PwC, ambiguity persists on whether the benefit applies only to the net addition to the workforce or to all eligible new hires, including replacements.
“A purposive reading suggests the intent is to reward employers who grow their workforce by allowing the deduction for all qualifying new hires, not merely the net increase. In the absence of explicit clarification, this interpretation remains vulnerable to litigation. Timely and definitive guidance from the government would promote consistency, reduce disputes and enhance the scheme’s effectiveness in driving genuine job creation,” PwC’s Sawhney said.