Budget will spur investment, growth in tourism sector, says industry

Announcements made in the Union Budget 2025 will create new opportunities and drive growth in the country’s tourism sector, helping it become a destination of choice for travellers, industry stakeholders said on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth Budget in Parliament on Saturday, announcing that the central government will develop the top 50 tourist destinations in partnership with states.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Defence allocation sees marginal rise at 1.9% of GDP “The challenge-mode approach to developing 50 destinations, backed by performance-linked incentives, shifts the focus to outcome-driven execution—encouraging states to compete and innovate in destination management,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO), MakeMyTrip.

The land for building key infrastructure in these destinations will be provided by states, while hotels in these areas will be included in the harmonised master list (HML) of infrastructure, Sitharaman said.

“Including hotels in the harmonised infrastructure list across 50 destinations will unlock long-term financing and drive investment, while extending Mudra loans to homestays ensures that smaller entrepreneurs and local communities are equally part of this growth story,” Magow added.

The government also announced plans to bolster homestays with Mudra loans, which will enable small enterprises to expand services and support local economic growth. Additionally, the government will streamline e-visa facilities for certain foreign tourist groups to boost foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in the country.

FTAs in India have witnessed a slow recovery, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels only in 2023. This slowdown was a major concern for the industry, the Economic Survey pointed out on Friday. The share of India’s FTAs in global FTAs stood at 1.45 per cent in 2023, the Survey noted.

In a continued push to spiritual tourism, there will be a focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha, Sitharaman announced on Saturday.

The government will also work to promote medical tourism in collaboration with private players, enhance ease of travel and connectivity to tourist destinations, and provide performance-linked incentives to states.

“By curating world-class experiences and investing in infrastructure, India can strengthen its appeal as a premier hub for leisure, heritage, and experiential tourism. Additionally, the renewed emphasis on Buddhist Circuit tourism is a strategic move to boost footfall from Southeast Asian countries, tapping into an underutilised yet high-potential market,” said Navneet Nagpal, principal consultant and director at hospitality consultancy firm Spectra Hospitality Services.

Initiatives such as financial support for homestays and skill development will also create meaningful economic opportunities at the grassroots level, fostering a more inclusive tourism ecosystem, Nagpal added.

The financial announcements made in the Budget, including higher tax exemptions, will also spur tourism growth in the country.

“The increase in the tax exemption ceiling to Rs 12 lakh enhances disposable income, which could translate into higher discretionary spending on travel, both domestic and international,” said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and CEO, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

“The rationalisation of tax collected at source (TCS) on remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme gives a boost to the sector,” he added.

The Ministry of Tourism has been allocated Rs 2,534.93 crore in Budget 2025, marginally up from the budgetary estimate of Rs 2,479.62 crore in the preceding Budget. Last year’s revised estimate came in at Rs 850.36 crore.

“The Budget is progressive, especially with its focus on tourism and job creation. This year’s Budget highlights the importance of promoting spiritual and medical tourism with neighbouring countries and simplifying visa processes to enhance international travel. Overall, the initiatives taken by the government in this year’s Budget are steps in the right direction for the industry,” said K B Kachru, chairman, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia and president, Hotel Association of India.