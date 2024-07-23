Congress criticises Union Budget, says it completely ignores Jharkhand

The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Tuesday criticised the Union budget, alleging that it has completely ignored the state and its people.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in Parliament.
"The Union budget has nothing for Jharkhand. Under political pressure, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been given many things but the tribal-dominated state has been completely ignored," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.
"Jharkhand suffers from the Centre's apathy because it is ruled by a non-BJP government. It (Centre) wants to create pressure on the state government and evoke anger among the masses to serve their political agenda," he alleged.