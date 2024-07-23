Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Budget / News / Congress criticises Union Budget, says it completely ignores Jharkhand

Congress criticises Union Budget, says it completely ignores Jharkhand

"Jharkhand suffers from the Centre's apathy because it is ruled by a non-BJP government.'' Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said

Congress, Congress flag
"The Union budget has nothing for Jharkhand. Under political pressure, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been given many things but the tribal-dominated state has been completely ignored," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Jharkhand unit of the Congress on Tuesday criticised the Union budget, alleging that it has completely ignored the state and its people.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal in Parliament. 

"The Union budget has nothing for Jharkhand. Under political pressure, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have been given many things but the tribal-dominated state has been completely ignored," Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told PTI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Jharkhand suffers from the Centre's apathy because it is ruled by a non-BJP government. It (Centre) wants to create pressure on the state government and evoke anger among the masses to serve their political agenda," he alleged.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Sanctity of exams supreme for us, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Rahul flags 'hollow' Budget promises; demands ignored, say regional parties

Ignored plight of Manipur amidst flood, violence in Union Budget: Congress

Chidambaram, Tharoor laud angel tax end, call Budget 2024 'underwhelming'

Union Budget 2024: Rahul Gandhi calls it a copy-paste 'kursi bachao' Budget

Topics :CongressJharkhand

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story