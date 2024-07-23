Budget allocation to Delhi stagnates at Rs 1,168 cr; Atishi slams Centre

The allocation under central assistance to Delhi in the 2024-25 budget estimates was Rs 951 crore, same as the budget for 2023-24. It is provided for financing the schemes of the Delhi government. (Photo: PTI)

The allocation for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) in the Union budget 2024-25, presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, remained stagnant at Rs 1,168 crore, the same amount allotted in 2023-24. The AAP government's Finance minister Atishi lashed at the BJP saying no money was given to Delhi neither as share in central taxes, nor as financial assistance to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) despite the city paying Rs 2.32 trillion to the central pool. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The transfer to Delhi from the Union home ministry included Rs 1,168 crore under the revenue head and Rs 0.01 crore under the capital head, showed the budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha.

In the 2022-23 budget, Delhi was allocated Rs 960 crore. The amount was increased to Rs 1,168.01 crore in 2023-24 and it remains the same for 2024-25.

There were no grants in lieu of its share in central taxes and duties for Delhi. It was Rs 325 crore in the 2022-23 budget.

The amount of grants in return of Delhi's share in the pool of central taxes and duties were clubbed under the "central assistance to Union Territories" in the budget estimates of 2023-24. This practice was followed in the budget 2024-25 as well.

The allocation under central assistance to Delhi in the 2024-25 budget estimates was Rs 951 crore, same as the budget for 2023-24. It is provided for financing the schemes of the Delhi government.

Other components of allocation to Delhi included Rs two crore for enhanced compensation to the victims of 1984 anti Sikh riots, Rs 15 crore as grants towards contribution to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund, Rs 200.01 crore as additional central assistance for externally aided projects to the Chandrawal water treatment plan.

Atishi slammed the BJP saying that the Delhi government had demanded Rs 20,000 crore for infrastructure development and for the MCD, which is 10 per cent of the Rs 2.32 trillion paid by them as taxes, but not a single rupee was given in the budget.

"On the other hand, the Kejriwal government has provided excellent schools, free electricity, free bus ride to women, Mohalla Clinics to the Delhi people with the Rs 40,000 crore paid by them as taxes every year," she said



She challenged the BJP to show at least one thing its government at the Centre has done for Delhi in the last 11 budgets.