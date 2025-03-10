Home / Budget / News / FM Sitharaman tables Manipur Budget with total expenditure of Rs 35K cr

FM Sitharaman tables Manipur Budget with total expenditure of Rs 35K cr

The state, currently under President's rule, has seen an increase of 9 per cent in the total capital outlay to ₹7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Budget for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) for the strife-ridden state of Manipur with a total expenditure of ₹35,104 crore, up 7.5 per cent from the revised estimates of FY25.  The state, currently under President’s rule, has seen an increase of 9 per cent in the total capital outlay to ₹7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025.  The Centre has allocated ₹2,866 crore for FY26 towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas. For relief and rehabilitation for internally displaced persons, ₹15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter; ₹35 crore towards housing for displaced people, ₹100 crore for relief operation, and ₹7 crore for compe­nsation.  The social sector outlay for FY26 has been kept at ₹9,520 crore in the state’s Budget. 
Topics :Nirmala SitharamanBudgetManipurExpenditure

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

