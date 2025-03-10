FM Sitharaman tables Manipur Budget with total expenditure of Rs 35K cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Budget for financial year 2025-26 (FY26) for the strife-ridden state of Manipur with a total expenditure of ₹35,104 crore, up 7.5 per cent from the revised estimates of FY25. The state, currently under President’s rule, has seen an increase of 9 per cent in the total capital outlay to ₹7,773 crore over the current financial year ending March 2025. The Centre has allocated ₹2,866 crore for FY26 towards incentives for police personnel posted in sensitive areas. For relief and rehabilitation for internally displaced persons, ₹15 crore has been provided for temporary shelter; ₹35 crore towards housing for displaced people, ₹100 crore for relief operation, and ₹7 crore for compe­nsation. The social sector outlay for FY26 has been kept at ₹9,520 crore in the state’s Budget.