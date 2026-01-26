Govt bond market likely to face ₹30.5 trillion supply test in FY27

The report noted that increased market borrowings by the state governments, including an elongation of maturity profiles, have impacted the yield structure in the government securities market and the borrowing space available for the central government and the private corporate sector.
“We expect the FY27 fiscal deficit to remain on the glide path of fiscal consolidation and likely to peg at 4.3 per cent, implying a government gross borrowing programme of around ₹16.5 trillion. While net borrowing should stay broadly similar to last year, the gross figure may rise due to higher maturities next year,” said Abhishek Bisen, Head-Fixed Income, Kotak Mahindra AMC.