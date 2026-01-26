Govt bond market likely to face ₹30.5 trillion supply test in FY27

Government securities worth about ₹5.5 trillion are scheduled to mature in FY27. The RBI is estimated to hold around ₹1 trillion of government securities, creating the possibility of switches into longer-dated bonds to prevent liquidity drain if they mature on the RBI’s books, said market participants. Alternatively, with yields remaining elevated, the government may opt to increase Treasury bill issuances to limit gross market borrowing, they said.

Against this backdrop, experts said structural solutions may prove more effective than incremental adjustments to fiscal deficit targets. “Over the last few years there has been a rising dependence on the RBI to meet the demand-supply gap in the fixed income market. This reflects higher supply pressure from both Gsecs and state government bonds and moderation in domestic savings. Over the next few years, government securities supply is expected to remain on the higher side. It is important that fresh sources of investment demand are developed, both domestic as well as foreign," a report by IDFC First bank said.