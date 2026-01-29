Govt notifies coking coal as critical mineral to cut import dependence

India holds an estimated 37.37 billion tonnes of coking coal resources, primarily in Jharkhand, with additional reserves in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. However, around 95 per cent of the steel sector’s coking coal requirement is met through imports, which rose from 51.20 million tonnes in 2020–21 to 57.58 million tonnes in 2024–25, resulting in significant foreign exchange outgo.
The announcement comes on a day the Economic Survey 2025–26 was tabled in Parliament, flagging this dependence as a key vulnerability for the steel industry, noting that while India is largely self-sufficient in iron ore, coking coal remains a critical import. To address supply risks, the coal ministry launched Mission Coking Coal in 2022, targeting domestic raw coking coal production of 140 million tonnes by 2030.