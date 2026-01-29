Govt notifies coking coal as critical mineral to cut import dependence

The classification of coking coal as a critical mineral is expected to speed up approvals and accelerate exploration and mining, including in deep-seated deposits. Mining of critical minerals is exempt from public consultation requirements and allows the use of degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation.

“It is also expected to promote private investment in exploration, beneficiation, and the adoption of advanced mining technologies, while generating employment across the mining, logistics, and steel value chain,” the coal ministry said in a statement. The amendment follows recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals and policy inputs from NITI Aayog.