Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Budget / News / Govt notifies coking coal as critical mineral to cut import dependence

Govt notifies coking coal as critical mineral to cut import dependence

The Centre has notified coking coal as a critical mineral to speed up mining, attract private investment, and cut India's heavy dependence on imports for steelmaking

Coking Coal
premium
India holds an estimated 37.37 billion tonnes of coking coal resources, primarily in Jharkhand, with additional reserves in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh | Photo: Shutterstock
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government has notified coking coal, a key raw material for the steel sector, as a critical and strategic mineral through an amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, a move aimed at accelerating domestic mining and reducing India’s heavy reliance on imports.
 
The classification of coking coal as a critical mineral is expected to speed up approvals and accelerate exploration and mining, including in deep-seated deposits. Mining of critical minerals is exempt from public consultation requirements and allows the use of degraded forest land for compensatory afforestation.
 
“It is also expected to promote private investment in exploration, beneficiation, and the adoption of advanced mining technologies, while generating employment across the mining, logistics, and steel value chain,” the coal ministry said in a statement. The amendment follows recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Implementation of Viksit Bharat Goals and policy inputs from NITI Aayog.
 
India holds an estimated 37.37 billion tonnes of coking coal resources, primarily in Jharkhand, with additional reserves in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. However, around 95 per cent of the steel sector’s coking coal requirement is met through imports, which rose from 51.20 million tonnes in 2020–21 to 57.58 million tonnes in 2024–25, resulting in significant foreign exchange outgo.
 
The announcement comes on a day the Economic Survey 2025–26 was tabled in Parliament, flagging this dependence as a key vulnerability for the steel industry, noting that while India is largely self-sufficient in iron ore, coking coal remains a critical import. To address supply risks, the coal ministry launched Mission Coking Coal in 2022, targeting domestic raw coking coal production of 140 million tonnes by 2030.
 
Focusing on the need to boost critical mineral production, the survey highlighted vulnerabilities in supply chains essential for clean energy. “Given the strategic importance of critical minerals and to support development in line with climate priorities, regulations related to mining projects of critical, strategic, and atomic minerals have been streamlined,” it said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eco Survey flags need for skill courses to curb dropouts in classes 8-12

Eco Survey urges education reforms, global push to curb student exodus

SMC could be model for wider regulatory reforms: Economic Survey

Eco Survey flags restrictive land-use norms as key drag on realty supply

Eco Survey flags strain on grids, groundwater due to AI data centres

Topics :Coking coalminesminerals

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story