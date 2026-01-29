Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy Q3FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹1,065 crore, revenue up 54%

swiggy, delivery

Image: Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,065 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26), up from a ₹799 crore loss during the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, however, losses narrowed from ₹1,092 crore in Q2FY26.
 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

